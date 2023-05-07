IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 933 users

Diterbitkan 01 April 2008

Oleh mamat

Yonkers Joe (2008)

Yonkers Joe tells the story of a dice hustler whose determination to make one last grab for a big score in Vegas is complicated by the reappearance of his estranged, mentally challenged son into his life.

Robert Celestino

Chazz Palminteri, Christine Lahti, Tom Guiry, Michael Lerner, Nate Bynum, Roma Maffia, Rusty Meyers, Michael Rispoli, Lauri Johnson, Linus Roache, Frank John Hughes, Saverio Guerra, Arthur J. Nascarella, Dean Marrazzo, Chad McKnight, John ‘Fast Jack’ Farrell, Michael A. Rizza, Anthony Tarantola, Michael A. Rizza, Patrick Hughes, Tom Cassell, Charlie DiPinto, Bill Allison, Lanette Fugit Hannah, Anat Gerber, Corinna Harney

tt1018830