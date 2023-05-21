  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

India

IMDb

8.6

/

10

from

264

users

Diterbitkan

21 April 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Yaathisai (2023)

Set in the 7th century, Kodhi, an young hot-blooded warrior from the Einar clan, believes that his birth is destined to free his fellows from the nomadic life that they lead and goes on an impossible mission, to revolt against and defeat the Pandiyan king Ranadheeran.
Dharani Rasendran
Shakthi Mithran, Seyon, Rajalakshmi Gopalakrishnan, Guru Somasundaram, Samar Periyasamy, Vaidhegi Amarnath, Subathra Robert, Semmalar Annam, Chandrakumar, S Ruby Beauty, Vijay Seyon

Diterbitkan

Mei 21, 2023 1:46 pm

Durasi

