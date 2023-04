IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 286 users

Diterbitkan 01 January 2004

Oleh mamat

Xanda (2004)

Rural kung fu whiz Qiang travels to the big city to visit his friend Lung, who’s taken up Xanda, a new martial art that fuses multiple styles. When Lung is grievously wounded by the Xanda champ, Qiang trains in the sport to seek revenge in the ring.

Marco Mak Chi-Sin

Sang Weilin, Ni Jingyang, Zhao Zilong, Zhang Hongjun, Li Tie, Teng Jun, Lv Yi

tt0388547