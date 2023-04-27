  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

261

users

Diterbitkan

01 March 1956

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

World in My Corner (1956)

A scrappy fighter from Jersey City named Tommy Shea — “born in a dump, educated in an alley” — catches the eye of wealthy businessman, Robert Mallinson, who allows him to train at his Long Island estate. Shea soon falls for Mallinson’s daughter, Dorothy, but fears he doesn’t have the money to support her in proper style. To get this money, Shea decides to work with crooked fight-promoter Harry Cram, even though this means dropping his honest manager, Dave Bernstein. As the big fight approaches, however, Shea begins to have second thoughts.
Jesse Hibbs, Joseph E. Kenney
Audie Murphy, Barbara Rush, Jeff Morrow, John McIntire, Tommy Rall, Howard St. John, Chico Vejar, Steve Ellis, Art Aragon, Dani Crayne, Jimmy Lennon Sr., Cisco Andrade, Harold ‘Tommy’ Hart, Sheila Bromley

