WEBRip

Japan

4.8

10

77

users

05 December 1987

mamat

Women in Heat Behind Bars (1987)

Japanese women in prison film from 1987. Shinobu Himeno is arrested and thrown into Asahi Female Prison for being an unwilling accomplice in a jewelry store robbery. She’s to serve her sentence in the infamous Cell Block 21, a dismal area full of tough, sex-starved women. Himeno is bullied and abused by inmates and guards and, after being framed for starting a fight, is taken away and tied up by the prison’s infamous Mr. Kiya. Through flashbacks, we discover why many of the women have been locked up here and soon, in one great act of defiance, they rise up to overtake the prison in a bloody, violent riot! Can the shy Himeno ever escape this living hell?
Junichi Suzuki
Shinobu Wakana, Tomomi Segawa, Saeko Kizuki, Mako Takigawa, Shirō Shimomoto, Susumu Morioka, Yûko Chiba, Keiko Hirade, Minako Ogawa, Rena Hatta, Maria Himeno

April 20, 2023 2:36 pm

