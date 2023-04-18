IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 1,452 users

Diterbitkan 21 April 2005

Oleh mamat

Whisky Romeo Zulú (2005)

Whisky Romeo Zulu tells the story prior to the crash of LAPA Boeing 737 that on August 31, 1999, caught fire after hitting an embankment in the center of Buenos Aires, killing 67 people. The disaster changed the history of civil and commercial aviation in Argentina, and the film recounts, from the standpoint of the director, a former airline pilot-how in some countries the safety of the flight is incredibly precarious.

Enrique Piñeyro

Enrique Piñeyro, Mercedes Morán, Alejandro Awada, Carlos Portaluppi, Martín Slipak, Paulo Brunetti

tt0356487