Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Whisky Romeo Zulú (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Argentina
Bintang film
Alejandro Awada,
Carlos Portaluppi,
Enrique Piñeyro,
Martin Slipak,
Mercedes Morán,
Paulo Brunetti
Sutradara
Enrique Piñeyro
IMDb
7.4/
10from
1,452users
Diterbitkan
21 April 2005
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Whisky Romeo Zulú (2005)
Whisky Romeo Zulu tells the story prior to the crash of LAPA Boeing 737 that on August 31, 1999, caught fire after hitting an embankment in the center of Buenos Aires, killing 67 people. The disaster changed the history of civil and commercial aviation in Argentina, and the film recounts, from the standpoint of the director, a former airline pilot-how in some countries the safety of the flight is incredibly precarious.
Enrique Piñeyro
Enrique Piñeyro, Mercedes Morán, Alejandro Awada, Carlos Portaluppi, Martín Slipak, Paulo Brunetti
tt0356487