Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Birgitta Hamau,
Colette,
David Allen,
David Cortez Medalla,
Eliane Branger,
Judith Malina,
Juliet Berto,
Karin Bogh,
Katinka Bo,
Leonika Wœrdman
Genre
Drama
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
N/A
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Wheel of Ashes (1968)
A stripped-down account of a young man’s existential reckoning. “As dust hides a mirror, lust hides the self,” reads one of the film’s Vedanta-sourced intertitles. And indeed, while the Pierre Clementi protagonist’s inner life remains obscure, the Saint-Germain-des-Pres neighborhood that offers his temptations appears in harrowing detail.
Peter Emmanuel Goldman, Philippe Shepherd, Anne-Marie Lallement
Pierre Clémenti, Katinka Bo, Pierre Basançon, Juliet Berto, Stasia Gelber, Judith Malina, Ted Joans, David Cortez Medalla, David Allen, Eliane Branger, Karin Bogh, Marika Perroli, Birgitta Hamau, Michelle Passadore, Raymond, Leonika Wœrdman, Colette, Richard Stewart, Swami Ritajananda, Jill Glenn, Luke Theodore, Mary Mary, Anouchka, Baby Nepo, Tuula Hollmerus, Ivan Nabakov, Lucie Richoilley
tt0229039