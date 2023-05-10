IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Wheel of Ashes (1968)

A stripped-down account of a young man’s existential reckoning. “As dust hides a mirror, lust hides the self,” reads one of the film’s Vedanta-sourced intertitles. And indeed, while the Pierre Clementi protagonist’s inner life remains obscure, the Saint-Germain-des-Pres neighborhood that offers his temptations appears in harrowing detail.

Peter Emmanuel Goldman, Philippe Shepherd, Anne-Marie Lallement

Pierre Clémenti, Katinka Bo, Pierre Basançon, Juliet Berto, Stasia Gelber, Judith Malina, Ted Joans, David Cortez Medalla, David Allen, Eliane Branger, Karin Bogh, Marika Perroli, Birgitta Hamau, Michelle Passadore, Raymond, Leonika Wœrdman, Colette, Richard Stewart, Swami Ritajananda, Jill Glenn, Luke Theodore, Mary Mary, Anouchka, Baby Nepo, Tuula Hollmerus, Ivan Nabakov, Lucie Richoilley

