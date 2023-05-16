IMDb 4.9 / 10 from 104 users

Diterbitkan 19 August 2018

Oleh mamat

Wetware (2018)

A bioengineering company releases a new product: Mungoes, human beings who have been stripped of all memories, feelings, and free will. They are stoic, docile, perfect for menial labor. The lead engineer, however, has bigger ideas for them, and begins secretly implanting them with artificial memories and emotions—and even the ability to love.

Jay Craven, Samuel J. Sanders, Dirt Haehnel, Willow O’Feral

Cameron Scoggins, Morgan Wolk, Bret Lada, Jerry O’Connell, Nicole Shalhoub, Susan S. McGinnis

