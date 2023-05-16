  1. Home
  3. Wetware (2018)

Wetware (2018)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Sci-fi

IMDb

4.9

/

10

from

104

users

Diterbitkan

19 August 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Wetware (2018)

A bioengineering company releases a new product: Mungoes, human beings who have been stripped of all memories, feelings, and free will. They are stoic, docile, perfect for menial labor. The lead engineer, however, has bigger ideas for them, and begins secretly implanting them with artificial memories and emotions—and even the ability to love.
Jay Craven, Samuel J. Sanders, Dirt Haehnel, Willow O’Feral
Cameron Scoggins, Morgan Wolk, Bret Lada, Jerry O’Connell, Nicole Shalhoub, Susan S. McGinnis

Diterbitkan

Mei 16, 2023 1:31 pm

Durasi

