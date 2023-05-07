Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Uranya (2006) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Greece
Bintang film
Andreas Kyriakakis,
Aris Tsapis,
Dimitris Piatas,
Dina Mihailidou,
Giorgos Souxes,
Kiki Oikonomaki,
Manolis Mavromatakis,
Maria Grazia Cucinotta,
Nikos Vasilikiotis,
Tasos Palatzidis
Sutradara
Costas Kapakas
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.4/
10from
1,333users
Diterbitkan
07 December 2006
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Uranya (2006)
Summer 1969. Dictatorship. In a small country town, young Achileas breaks his leg by falling off the yard wall of the local cinema. He wanted to see Brigit Bardot naked… However, during his visit to the city to treat his broken leg, for the first time in his life he sees a television! The program informs about the launching of Apollo to the moon. The idea of the launching becomes Achileas’ obsession and along with his friends they collect money, in order to purchase a TV set. However, soon, the dilemma becomes imperative. Will they buy a television or “visit” all together Uranya in order to be taught the secrets of love?
Costas Kapakas
Aris Tsapis, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Dimitris Piatas, Manolis Mavromatakis, Dina Mihailidou, Taxiarhis Hanos, Andreas Kyriakakis, Kiki Oikonomaki, Tasos Palatzidis, Giorgos Souxes, Nikos Vasilikiotis
tt0863041