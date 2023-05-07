  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Greece

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

1,333

users

Diterbitkan

07 December 2006

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Uranya (2006)

Summer 1969. Dictatorship. In a small country town, young Achileas breaks his leg by falling off the yard wall of the local cinema. He wanted to see Brigit Bardot naked… However, during his visit to the city to treat his broken leg, for the first time in his life he sees a television! The program informs about the launching of Apollo to the moon. The idea of the launching becomes Achileas’ obsession and along with his friends they collect money, in order to purchase a TV set. However, soon, the dilemma becomes imperative. Will they buy a television or “visit” all together Uranya in order to be taught the secrets of love?
Costas Kapakas
Aris Tsapis, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Dimitris Piatas, Manolis Mavromatakis, Dina Mihailidou, Taxiarhis Hanos, Andreas Kyriakakis, Kiki Oikonomaki, Tasos Palatzidis, Giorgos Souxes, Nikos Vasilikiotis

Diterbitkan

Mei 7, 2023 8:07 pm

Durasi

