IMDb 5.5 / 10

Unfinished Affairs (2022)

Inspector Manuel Bianquetti is forced to accept a transfer to a police precinct in Cádiz. His initially peaceful move will soon be shattered with the discovery of the body of a young girl who reminds him of a terrible past. Despite the opposition of his superiors, Bianquetti will embark on a solo crusade to find the culprit, following clues that might be no more than figments of his imagination. The only person who seems to be on his side is his neighbour, a fragile nurse harassed by her former partner.

Juan Miguel del Castillo

Fred Adenis, Natalia de Molina, Mona Martínez, Ignacio Mateos, Gerardo de Pablos, Alejandro Vergara

