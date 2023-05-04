IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 3 users

Diterbitkan 28 April 2023

Oleh LIN

U-Turn (2023)

Radhika, a journalism intern is investigating bike riders violating traffic on a city flyover, turns sinister when she becomes prime suspect in the mysterious death of one of the motorists, she is forced to prove her innocence and find the real culprit.

Arif Khan

Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi Chadha, Aashim Gulati

tt14988886