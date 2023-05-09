IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,069 users

Diterbitkan 11 September 2006

Oleh mamat

True North (2006)

The crew of a bankrupt Scottish trawler turn to smuggling illegal immigrants over the stormy waters of the North Sea.

Steve Hudson

Peter Mullan, Martin Compston, Gary Lewis, Steven Robertson, Angel Li, Hark Bohm, Li Jun Wang, Hao Ren, Ming Shi, Pat Kiernan

