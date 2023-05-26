  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

263

users

Diterbitkan

01 March 1939

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Trouble Brewing (1939)

Ealing comedy starring music hall star George Formby. An eager newspaper reporter (Formby) goes undercover to expose a gang of counterfeiters. Posing as a wrestler and waiter in his investigative efforts, George proves a greater menace to public order than the criminals he is chasing.
Anthony Kimmins
George Formby, Googie Withers, Gus McNaughton, Esma Cannon, Garry Marsh, C. Denier Warren, Beatrix Fielden-Kaye, Joss Ambler, Ronald Shiner, Martita Hunt, Basil Radford, Hal Gordon, James Knight, Harry Terry, Jack Vyvyan, Elsie Wagstaff

Diterbitkan

Mei 26, 2023 10:36 pm

Durasi

