IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 64 users

Diterbitkan 23 December 1994

Oleh LIN

Tora-san’s Easy Advice (1994)

Mitsuo, unhappy in his new job as a shoe salesman, is invited to a festival and is introduced to a friend’s sister. Tora-san meanwhile helps an injured housewife on her yearly vacation.

Yoji Yamada

Kiyoshi Atsumi, Chieko Baisho, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Rino Katase, Riho Makise, Sachiko Kobayashi, Gajiro Satoh, Gin Maeda

tt0110748