IMDb 3.8 / 10 from 371 users

Diterbitkan 03 May 2004

Oleh mamat

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding (2004)

Tony and Tina are excited to get married but they dread having the ceremony. Tina’s mother and Tony’s father used to be an item and neither parent has gotten over their bitter breakup. As everyone comes together to help plan the event, the parents cannot stop bickering and they are constantly at each other’s throat. Adding to their woes are an eccentric photographer, a stubborn priest, unhappy bridesmaids and hung over groomsmen.

Roger Paradiso

Joey McIntyre, Mila Kunis, Krista Allen, Priscilla Lopez, Adrian Grenier, John Fiore, Dean Edwards, Jon Bernthal, Richard Portnow, Sebastian Stan, Clement Fowler, Matthew Saldivar, Richard Robichaux, Mary Testa, Tony Travis, Daisy Eagan, Kim Director, Guillermo Díaz, Lenny Venito, Donnie Keshawarz, Vanessa Paradise, Lou Martini Jr.

tt0375145