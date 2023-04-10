IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 1,966 users

Diterbitkan 22 February 1935

Oleh mamat

Toni (1935)

In the 1920s, the Provence is a magnet for immigrants seeking work in the quarries or in the agriculture. Many mingle with locals and settle down permanently – like Toni, an Italian who has moved in with Marie, a Frenchwoman. Even a well-ordered existence is not immune from boredom, friendship, love, or enmity, and Toni gets entangled in a web of increasingly passionate relationships. For there is his best pal Fernand, but also Albert, his overbearing foreman; there is Sebastian, a steady Spanish peasant, but also Gabi, his young rogue relative; there is Marie, but there is also Josefa.

Jean Renoir

Charles Blavette, Celia Montalván, Jenny Hélia, Max Dalban, Andrex, Édouard Delmont, Michel Kovachevitch, Paul Bozzi, Vincent Florio, Jacques Levert

tt0025898