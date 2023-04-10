Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Toni (1935) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Andrex,
Celia Montalván,
Charles Blavette,
Édouard Delmont,
Jacques Levert,
Jenny Hélia,
Max Dalban,
Michel Kovachevitch,
Paul Bozzi,
Vincent Florio
Sutradara
Jean Renoir
IMDb
7.2/
10from
1,966users
Diterbitkan
22 February 1935
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Toni (1935)
In the 1920s, the Provence is a magnet for immigrants seeking work in the quarries or in the agriculture. Many mingle with locals and settle down permanently – like Toni, an Italian who has moved in with Marie, a Frenchwoman. Even a well-ordered existence is not immune from boredom, friendship, love, or enmity, and Toni gets entangled in a web of increasingly passionate relationships. For there is his best pal Fernand, but also Albert, his overbearing foreman; there is Sebastian, a steady Spanish peasant, but also Gabi, his young rogue relative; there is Marie, but there is also Josefa.
Jean Renoir
tt0025898