Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

1,966

users

Diterbitkan

22 February 1935

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Toni (1935)

In the 1920s, the Provence is a magnet for immigrants seeking work in the quarries or in the agriculture. Many mingle with locals and settle down permanently – like Toni, an Italian who has moved in with Marie, a Frenchwoman. Even a well-ordered existence is not immune from boredom, friendship, love, or enmity, and Toni gets entangled in a web of increasingly passionate relationships. For there is his best pal Fernand, but also Albert, his overbearing foreman; there is Sebastian, a steady Spanish peasant, but also Gabi, his young rogue relative; there is Marie, but there is also Josefa.
Jean Renoir
Charles Blavette, Celia Montalván, Jenny Hélia, Max Dalban, Andrex, Édouard Delmont, Michel Kovachevitch, Paul Bozzi, Vincent Florio, Jacques Levert

Diterbitkan

April 11, 2023 3:01 am

Durasi

