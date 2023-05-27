  1. Home
Tin City (2019)

In the heart of Paso Robles Wine Country there is a concentrated village—a wine region within a wine region—populated by rebellious, creative winemakers, brew and cider masters and distillers working at the razor’s edge of their craft. These are not the privileged ones who own vast estates of lush vineyards and land. These are the bootstrap entrepreneurs who, despite not having deep pockets, are living the dream. Through blood, sweat and tears, they are sourcing fruit from vineyards around California and building edgy and creative wine, beer and spirits brands. Now, you can dive into the dark cellars with the upstarts and industry veterans working to thrive together and make history. Welcome to Tin City, as detailed in the new documentary film by director Dina Mande. Over the past five years, this industrial epicurean playground has grown into a mecca for food and wine travelers from around the world.
