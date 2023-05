IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 57 users

Time Out (2018)

A woman who works as a DJ is known to live alone and has her own messy world, but when she meets a teacher who is always serious and well organized, the contradiction between their personalities result in many comedic situations.

Rami Hanna

Maguy Bou Ghosn, Hind Baz, Wissam Sabbagh, Masa Habib, Pierre Jamjian, Christian El Zoghby, Samara Nohra, Yorgo Chalhoub

