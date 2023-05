IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 1,929 users

Diterbitkan 19 March 1988

Oleh mamat

Tiger on the Beat (1988)

A seasoned cop and his rookie partner are a pair of mismatched partners in this Hong Kong action-comedy in the style of ‘Lethal Weapon’. The wacky twosome are up in arms as they try to solve the murder of a heroin trafficker.

Lau Kar-leung

Chow Yun-fat, Conan Lee, Nina Li Chi, Shirley Ng, James Wong, Ti Lung, Gordon Liu Chia-hui, Norman Chui, Phillip Ko, Shing Fui-On, David Chiang, Lydia Shum Tin-Ha, Lau Kar-Wing, Lam Fai-Wong, Xiong Xinxin, Tony Tam Chun-To, Garry Chan Chi-Shing, Chan Ming-Wai, Wilson Tong

tt0095491