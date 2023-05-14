IMDb 8 / 10 from 47 users

This House (2022)

Bridgeport, January 17, 2008. A teenage girl is found hanged in her room. While everything points to suicide, the autopsy report reveals something else. Ten years later, the director and cousin of the teenager examine the past causes and future consequences of this unsolved crime. Like an imagined biography, the film will explore the relationship between the security of the living space and the violence that can jeopardize it.

Miryam Charles

Schelby Jean-Baptiste, Florence Blain Mbaye, Ève Duranceau, Matthew Rankin, Nadine Jean, Mireille Metellus, Tracy Marcelin, Yardly Kavanagh, Miryam Charles

