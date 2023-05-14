Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film This House (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Ève Duranceau,
Florence Blain Mbaye,
Matthew Rankin,
Mireille Metellus,
Miryam Charles,
Nadine Jean,
Schelby Jean-Baptiste,
Tracy Marcelin,
Yardly Kavanagh
Sutradara
Miryam Charles
Genre
Fantasy
IMDb
8/
10from
47users
Diterbitkan
04 November 2022
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
This House (2022)
Bridgeport, January 17, 2008. A teenage girl is found hanged in her room. While everything points to suicide, the autopsy report reveals something else. Ten years later, the director and cousin of the teenager examine the past causes and future consequences of this unsolved crime. Like an imagined biography, the film will explore the relationship between the security of the living space and the violence that can jeopardize it.
Miryam Charles
Schelby Jean-Baptiste, Florence Blain Mbaye, Ève Duranceau, Matthew Rankin, Nadine Jean, Mireille Metellus, Tracy Marcelin, Yardly Kavanagh, Miryam Charles
tt16978650