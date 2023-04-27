IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 78 users

Diterbitkan 09 January 2016

Oleh mamat

Their Distance (2016)

Reon is a young Korean man. He avoids contact with other people and works as an apprentice shoemaker. One after, he sees a woman Sona passed out and sleeping on a bench in the park. Reon doesn’t know why, but he can’t get her out of his mind. Meanwhile, Kokaze works in the same shoe shop with Reon and has feelings for him.

Rikiya Imaizumi, Wataru Hiranami

Ren, Fumiko Aoyagi, Hanae Kan, Minhyun, Tateto Serizawa, Haruka Kinami

tt4621472