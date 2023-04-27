  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Japan

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

78

users

Diterbitkan

09 January 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Their Distance (2016)

Reon is a young Korean man. He avoids contact with other people and works as an apprentice shoemaker. One after, he sees a woman Sona passed out and sleeping on a bench in the park. Reon doesn’t know why, but he can’t get her out of his mind. Meanwhile, Kokaze works in the same shoe shop with Reon and has feelings for him.
Rikiya Imaizumi, Wataru Hiranami
Ren, Fumiko Aoyagi, Hanae Kan, Minhyun, Tateto Serizawa, Haruka Kinami

Diterbitkan

April 27, 2023 2:37 pm

Durasi

