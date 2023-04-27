Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Their Distance (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Aron,
Baekho,
Fumiko Aoyagi,
Hanae Kan,
Haruka Kinami,
J.R.,
Minhyun,
Miyoko Inagawa,
Ren,
Tateto Serizawa
Sutradara
Rikiya Imaizumi,
Wataru Hiranami
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.7/
10from
78users
Diterbitkan
09 January 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Their Distance (2016)
Reon is a young Korean man. He avoids contact with other people and works as an apprentice shoemaker. One after, he sees a woman Sona passed out and sleeping on a bench in the park. Reon doesn’t know why, but he can’t get her out of his mind. Meanwhile, Kokaze works in the same shoe shop with Reon and has feelings for him.
tt4621472