Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Germany

Genre

Horror

IMDb

5.2

/

10

from

1,858

users

Diterbitkan

17 May 1971

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Werewolf Versus the Vampire Woman (1971)

Elvira is travelling through the French countryside with her friend Genevieve, searching for the lost tomb of a medieval murderess and possible vampire, Countess Wandessa. They find a likely site in the castle of Waldemar Daninsky, who invites the women to stay as long as they like. As Waldemar shows Elvira the tomb that supposedly houses the countess, she accidentally causes the vampire to come back to life, hungrier than ever. Daninsky has a hidden secret of his own, but will it be enough to save the two girls from becoming Wandessa’s next victims?
León Klimovsky
Paul Naschy, Gaby Fuchs, Patty Shepard, Andrés Resino, Barbara Capell, Yelena Samarina, José Marco, Betsabé Ruiz, Barta Barri, Luis Gaspar, María Luisa Tovar, Julio Peña, Carlos Aured, Ruperto Ares, Eduardo Chappa

Diterbitkan

April 22, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

