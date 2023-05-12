IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 130 users

Diterbitkan 23 April 2004

Oleh mamat

The Village Album (2004)

Hanatani Village in the valley of Tokushima Prefecture is going to be submerged when a dam is constructed. In order to preserve the beauty of the place for future generations, the villagers decide to take photographs of all the families in the village. Kenichi, the only photographer in the village, is put in charge of the project. He calls his son Takashi, an aspiring photographer, to help him with the task. Takashi is puzzled since his father and he are not at all close, but as they visit each family in turn and Takashi sees his father working, Takashi’s feelings towards his father begin to change.

Mitsuhiro Mihara

Tatsuya Fuji, Ken Kaito, Mao Miyaji, Masahiro Koumoto, Pace Wu, Tomoyo Harada, Mutsuko Sakura, Kazue Fukiishi, Ren Osugi

tt0780087