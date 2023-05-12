Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Village Album (2004) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Kazue Fukiishi,
Ken Kaito,
Mao Miyaji,
Masahiro Koumoto,
Mutsuko Sakura,
Pace Wu,
Ren Ôsugi,
Tatsuya Fuji,
Tomoyo Harada
Sutradara
Mitsuhiro Mihara
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.0/
10from
130users
Diterbitkan
23 April 2004
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Village Album (2004)
Hanatani Village in the valley of Tokushima Prefecture is going to be submerged when a dam is constructed. In order to preserve the beauty of the place for future generations, the villagers decide to take photographs of all the families in the village. Kenichi, the only photographer in the village, is put in charge of the project. He calls his son Takashi, an aspiring photographer, to help him with the task. Takashi is puzzled since his father and he are not at all close, but as they visit each family in turn and Takashi sees his father working, Takashi’s feelings towards his father begin to change.
