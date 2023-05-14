Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Unborn Soul (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Viet Nam
Bintang film
Hạnh Thúy,
Lê Phương,
Nhật Kim Anh,
Quốc Huy
Sutradara
Hoàng Tuấn Cường
IMDb
5.8/
10from
12users
Diterbitkan
03 February 2023
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Unborn Soul (2023)
A couple, Tung and Thao, who have an ideal life, stable finances, and love each other deeply, have been married for four years but have yet to conceive a child. However, one day, Thao finally becomes pregnant with their first child. Strange laughter, the presence of a little girl, and unexplainable mysterious occurrences begin happening in their home. Nightmares continue to haunt Thao, and she believes that some supernatural force is tormenting her. Desperate to ensure the safety of their child, Thao decides to seek the help of a sorcerer, only to discover that a series of accidents were triggered by a mistake from years ago.
