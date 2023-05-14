IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 12 users

Diterbitkan 03 February 2023

Oleh mamat

The Unborn Soul (2023)

A couple, Tung and Thao, who have an ideal life, stable finances, and love each other deeply, have been married for four years but have yet to conceive a child. However, one day, Thao finally becomes pregnant with their first child. Strange laughter, the presence of a little girl, and unexplainable mysterious occurrences begin happening in their home. Nightmares continue to haunt Thao, and she believes that some supernatural force is tormenting her. Desperate to ensure the safety of their child, Thao decides to seek the help of a sorcerer, only to discover that a series of accidents were triggered by a mistake from years ago.

Hoàng Tuấn Cường

Lê Phương, Quốc Huy, Nhật Kim Anh, Hạnh Thúy

tt26473516