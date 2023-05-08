  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Colombia

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

741

users

Diterbitkan

19 May 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Towrope (2012)

In this poetic, richly allegorical debut by Colombian director William Vega, a teenage girl flees to a rundown inn after being driven from her home in the Andean highlands by civil war, as the violence engulfing the country creeps ever closer to her remote refuge. (TIFF)
William Vega
Joghis Seudin Arias, Julio César Roble, Floralba Achicanoy, Heraldo Romero

Diterbitkan

Mei 8, 2023 8:16 pm

Durasi

