IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 741 users

The Towrope (2012)

In this poetic, richly allegorical debut by Colombian director William Vega, a teenage girl flees to a rundown inn after being driven from her home in the Andean highlands by civil war, as the violence engulfing the country creeps ever closer to her remote refuge. (TIFF)

William Vega

Joghis Seudin Arias, Julio César Roble, Floralba Achicanoy, Heraldo Romero

