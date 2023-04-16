Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Tenth Man (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alan Rossett,
Anthony Hopkins,
Brenda Bruce,
Brigitte Barilley,
Cyril Cusack,
Derek Jacobi,
Eva Schmidt,
François Lalande,
Geoffrey Bayldon,
Guy Matchoro
Sutradara
Cheryl Leigh,
Jack Gold
IMDb
6.9/
10from
1,678users
Diterbitkan
04 December 1988
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Tenth Man (1988)
During World War 2 the Germans arrested people at random off the streets of Paris and in retaliation to sabotage by the resistance announced the execution of one in ten prisoners. Chosen as one of the victims, lawyer Chavel trades his place with another man in return for all his possessions. At the end of the war he returns to his house and tries to integrate himself with the family of the man who traded places with him, all the while hiding his true identity. However matters are complicated when a stranger arrives claiming to be Chavel.
Jack Gold, Cheryl Leigh
Anthony Hopkins, Kristin Scott Thomas, Derek Jacobi, Brenda Bruce, Timothy Watson, Cyril Cusack, Jim Carter, Paul Rogers, Peter Jonfield, Michael Attwell, Geoffrey Bayldon, Robert Morgan, Patrice Valota, John Bennett, Alan Rossett, Guy Matchoro, François Lalande, Sébastien Floche, Eva Schmidt, Brigitte Barilley
tt0096243