Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

,

War

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

1,678

users

Diterbitkan

04 December 1988

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Tenth Man (1988)

During World War 2 the Germans arrested people at random off the streets of Paris and in retaliation to sabotage by the resistance announced the execution of one in ten prisoners. Chosen as one of the victims, lawyer Chavel trades his place with another man in return for all his possessions. At the end of the war he returns to his house and tries to integrate himself with the family of the man who traded places with him, all the while hiding his true identity. However matters are complicated when a stranger arrives claiming to be Chavel.
Jack Gold, Cheryl Leigh
Anthony Hopkins, Kristin Scott Thomas, Derek Jacobi, Brenda Bruce, Timothy Watson, Cyril Cusack, Jim Carter, Paul Rogers, Peter Jonfield, Michael Attwell, Geoffrey Bayldon, Robert Morgan, Patrice Valota, John Bennett, Alan Rossett, Guy Matchoro, François Lalande, Sébastien Floche, Eva Schmidt, Brigitte Barilley

Diterbitkan

April 17, 2023 6:47 am

Durasi

