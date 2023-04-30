Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Tank (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Ascia Maybury,
Graham Vincent,
Holly Shervey,
Jack Barry,
Jaya Beach-Robertson,
Luciane Buchanan,
Mark Mitchinson,
Matt Whelan
Sutradara
Scott Walker
IMDb
4.857/
10from
7users
Diterbitkan
21 April 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Tank (2023)
In 1978 Oregon, Ben and Jules inherit an abandoned coastal property from Ben’s late mother, who’s never mentioned it. The untouched house has been kept a secret for 40 years and comes with a beautiful private cove and beach. Jules searches for answers while Ben unwittingly awakens a fiercely protective creature.
Scott Walker
Luciane Buchanan, Matt Whelan, Jaya Beach-Robertson, Mark Mitchinson, Ascia Maybury, Holly Shervey, Graham Vincent, Jack Barry
tt14687418