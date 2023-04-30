IMDb 4.857 / 10 from 7 users

The Tank (2023)

In 1978 Oregon, Ben and Jules inherit an abandoned coastal property from Ben’s late mother, who’s never mentioned it. The untouched house has been kept a secret for 40 years and comes with a beautiful private cove and beach. Jules searches for answers while Ben unwittingly awakens a fiercely protective creature.

Scott Walker

Luciane Buchanan, Matt Whelan, Jaya Beach-Robertson, Mark Mitchinson, Ascia Maybury, Holly Shervey, Graham Vincent, Jack Barry

