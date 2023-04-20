IMDb 4.0 / 10 from 853 users

Diterbitkan 28 October 2022

Oleh mamat

The System (2022)

When a young soldier, newly returned from war, gets caught up in a drug bust, he is recruited by the authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison in order to figure out what is really going on.

Dallas Jackson

Tyrese Gibson, Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven, Lil Yachty, Ric Reitz, Laura Aleman, Caleb Spillyards, Marrese Crump, Nick Gore, Ronnie Yelverton, Jeremy Sande, Scott Green, Arielle Prepetit, Eric Walton, David Joseph Martinez, Artrial Clark, Hawk Walts, Hassel Kromer, Stephon Rodgers

tt14037272