IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 19,605 users

Diterbitkan 05 April 2023

Oleh LIN

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers—and brothers—Mario and Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

Michael Jelenic, Pierre Leduc, Aaron Horvath, Fabien Polack

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Khary Payton, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, Kevin Michael Richardson, Juliet Jelenic, Rino Romano, John DiMaggio, Jessica DiCicco, Eric Bauza, Scott Menville, Jason Broad, Carlos Alazraqui, Ashly Burch, Rachel Butera, Cathy Cavadini, Will Collyer, Django Craig, Willow Geer, Aaron Hendry, Andy Hirsch, Barbara Lley, Phil LaMarr, Jeremy Maxwell, Daniel Mora, Eric Osmond, Noreen Reardon, Lee Shorten, Cree Summer, Nisa Ward, Nora Wyman

tt6718170