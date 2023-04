IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 946 users

The Sun’s Burial (1960)

In Osaka’s slum, youths without futures engage in pilfering, assault and robbery, prostitution, and the buying and selling of identity cards and of blood. Alliances constantly shift. Tatsu and Takeshi, friends since boyhood, reluctantly join Shin’s gang. Shin’s an upstart and moves his gang often to avoid the local kingpin. Hanoko is a young woman with ambitions: first she’s in the blood business with her father, then she joins forces with Shin. She soon breaks off that partnership, even though she’s taken the sensitive Takeshi under her wing. Double crosses multiply. Those with the closest bonds become each others’ murderers.

Nagisa Ōshima

Masahiko Tsugawa, Kayoko Honoo, Isao Sasaki, Fumio Watanabe, Kamatari Fujiwara, Tanie Kitabayashi, Junzaburō Ban, Yūsuke Kawazu, Kei Satō, Rokkō Toura, Kunie Tanaka, Asao Koike, Eitarō Ozawa, Jun Hamamura, Shinjiro Matsuzaki, Koji Nakahara, Kenji Yoshino, Gen Shimizu, Ichiro Nagai, Akio Miyajima, Kenzô Tanaka, Yuhei Sorori, Hōsei Komatsu, Yoshito Yamaji, Yuki Tominaga, Bokuzen Hidari

