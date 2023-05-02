IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 919 users

The Stroller Strategy (2012)

When Thomas Platz is suddenly made the guardian of a baby – then pretends to be its real father in order to win back Marie, the girlfriend who dumped him a year before. Stuck between staying a man-child forever, and proving he is ready to take the next steps of marriage and family with the love of his life, Thomas goes on an unexpectedly hilarious adventure getting the girl of his dreams to believe he has changed.

Clément Michel, Karine Lecoq

Raphaël Personnaz, Charlotte Le Bon, Jérôme Commandeur, Camélia Jordana, Julie Ferrier, François Berléand, François Rollin, Clément Michel, Baltazar Rizzo, Anne Charrier, Guilaine Londez, Yelle, Philippe Hérisson, Garance Legrou, Maud Le Guenedal, Sébastien Castro, François Civil, Renaud Barse, Rachel Arditi, Martine Fontaine, Jean-Pascal Abribat, Claudine Acs, Loann Foissac, Timéo Foissac, Oksana Markham, Jean-Louis Frémont, Philip Schurer, Victor Destrez, Edgar Monnet

tt2520516