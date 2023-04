IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 341 users

Diterbitkan 30 December 1955

Oleh mamat

The Square Jungle (1955)

Grocery clerk Eddie Quaid, in danger of losing his father to alcoholism and his girl Julie through lack of career prospects, goes into boxing.

Jerry Hopper, Frank Shaw, Luanna Sherman

Tony Curtis, Pat Crowley, Ernest Borgnine, Paul Kelly, Jim Backus, Leigh Snowden, John Daheim, Joe Louis, David Janssen, Carmen McRae, John Marley, Barney Phillips, Joseph Vitale, Kay Stewart

