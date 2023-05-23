IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 2,840 users

The Small Back Room (1949)

At the height of World War II, the Germans begin dropping a new type of booby-trapped bomb on England. Sammy Rice, a highly-skilled but haunted bomb-disposal officer, must overcome his personal demons to defeat this new threat.

Emeric Pressburger, Michael Powell, Sydney Streeter, Jack N. Green, Archie Knowles

David Farrar, Kathleen Byron, Jack Hawkins, Leslie Banks, Michael Gough, Cyril Cusack, Milton Rosmer, Walter Fitzgerald, Emrys Jones, Michael Goodliffe, Renée Asherson, Anthony Bushell, Henry Caine, James Dale, Robert Morley, Sid James, Sam Kydd, Geoffrey Keen, June Elvin, Roddy Hughes, Bryan Forbes, Roderick Lovell, Elwyn Brook-Jones, James Carney

