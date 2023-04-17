Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Shipping News (2001) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Cate Blanchett,
Gordon Pinsent,
Jason Behr,
Jeannetta Arnette,
Judi Dench,
Julianne Moore,
Katherine Moennig,
Kevin Spacey,
Larry Pine,
Marc Lawrence
Sutradara
Lasse Hallström,
Susanna David
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.7/
10from
33,374users
Diterbitkan
18 December 2001
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Shipping News (2001)
An emotionally-beaten man with his young daughter moves to his ancestral home in Newfoundland to reclaim his life.
Lasse Hallström, Susanna David
Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench, Pete Postlethwaite, Scott Glenn, Rhys Ifans, Gordon Pinsent, Jason Behr, Katherine Moennig, Larry Pine, Jeannetta Arnette, Marc Lawrence
tt0120824