IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 26,895 users

Diterbitkan 17 September 2008

Oleh mamat

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

Set in South Carolina in 1964, this is the tale of Lily Owens a 14 year-old girl who is haunted by the memory of her late mother. To escape her lonely life and troubled relationship with her father, Lily flees with Rosaleen, her caregiver and only friend, to a South Carolina town that holds the secret to her mother’s past.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, Thom Rainey

Dakota Fanning, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Bettany, Hilarie Burton, Tristan Mack Wilds, Nate Parker, Shondrella Avery, Renee Clark, Sharon Conley, Nicky Buggs, Jasmine Burke, Emma Sage Bowman, Addy Miller, Emily Alyn Lind, Taylor Kowalski, Bob Hungerford, Richard Todd Sullivan, Chris Moore, Bill Oberst Jr., Cullen Moss, Walt Rider, Dan Beene, Joe Chrest, Robin Mullins, Tom Conder, Jay Pearson, Dan Cox, Quentin Kerr

tt0416212