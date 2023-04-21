  1. Home
Kualité

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

1,307

users

Diterbitkan

16 October 2013

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Scapegoat (2013)

There is something strange – some would even say abnormal – about the Malaussène family. But if you take a closer look, no one could be happier than this cheerfully chaotic family, even though their mother is usually off on one romantic adventure or another. Life is never a bore for Benjamin Malaussène, professional scapegoat and the older brother responsible for this horde of kids. But when incidents happen wherever he goes, police and colleagues begin to eye him suspiciously. It soon becomes a matter of life and death to find out what is going on and who is so interested in ruining his life. Written by Pathe International
Nicolas Bary
Raphaël Personnaz, Bérénice Bejo, Emir Kusturica, Mélanie Bernier, Guillaume de Tonquédec, Thierry Neuvic, Armande Boulanger, Adrien Ferran, Dean Constantin, Alice Pol, Julia Piaton

Diterbitkan

April 22, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

