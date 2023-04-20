  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Thailand

Genre

Action

IMDb

4.2

/

10

from

255

users

Diterbitkan

01 June 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Sanctuary (2009)

In 1897, the “Poisoned Knife” clan broke into the royal palace of Thailand to steal the Royal Antiques which the King intended to give to America as a reward for its help in negotiations that avoided Thai territorial cuts. The clan succeeded in stealing the antiques, but the thieves didn’t escape with their lives. Before their deaths, they hid the antiques somewhere close to the palace. During his interrogation, the last bandit chose to end his life by Master Sawang’s sword and let the place where the Royal Antiques were hidden die with him.
Thanapon Maliwan
Michael B., Intira Jaroenpura, Russell Wong, Patharawarin Timkul, Erik Markus Schuetz

Diterbitkan

April 20, 2023 2:36 pm

Durasi

