Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Hong Kong
Bintang film
Alan Chui Chung-San,
Cheng Ka-Sang,
Chung Lin,
Jameson Lam Wa-Fan,
Johnnie To,
Lam Chung,
Ng Man-Tat,
San Sin,
Shing Gwan-On,
Tony Leung Chiu-Wai
Sutradara
Johnnie To,
Jonathan Ki-Yee Chik
IMDb
5.5/
10from
102users
Diterbitkan
10 January 1991
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Royal Scoundrel (1991)
Beach Boy, a maverick cop whose unorthodox and incompetent ways are frowned upon by his uptight superiors. His inept partner Mrs. Chow isn’t much help, and is more concerned with taking care of his many, many children. On a routine stakeout, Beach Boy and Mrs. Chow rescue a lovely Mainland girl named Ah Yuk, who was previously abused by her criminal uncle. Ah Yuk has nowhere to go, so she moves in with Beach Boy, who has no idea how to deal with a beautiful, helpful female presence in his dingy bachelor pad. But if he’s not careful, the dashing new police lieutenant will end up stealing her heart! Can the Beach Boy get it together?
