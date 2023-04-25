IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 102 users

Diterbitkan 10 January 1991

Oleh mamat

The Royal Scoundrel (1991)

Beach Boy, a maverick cop whose unorthodox and incompetent ways are frowned upon by his uptight superiors. His inept partner Mrs. Chow isn’t much help, and is more concerned with taking care of his many, many children. On a routine stakeout, Beach Boy and Mrs. Chow rescue a lovely Mainland girl named Ah Yuk, who was previously abused by her criminal uncle. Ah Yuk has nowhere to go, so she moves in with Beach Boy, who has no idea how to deal with a beautiful, helpful female presence in his dingy bachelor pad. But if he’s not careful, the dashing new police lieutenant will end up stealing her heart! Can the Beach Boy get it together?

Johnnie To, Jonathan Ki-Yee Chik

Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Ng Man-tat, Wu Chien-Lien, Waise Lee, Chung Lin, Wong Yat-fei, Wong Tin-lam, Alan Chui Chung-San, Lam Chung, San Sin, Shing Gwan-On, Cheng Ka-Sang, Johnnie To, Jameson Lam Wa-Fan

tt0102814