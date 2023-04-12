IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 297 users

Diterbitkan 14 January 2023

Oleh LIN

The Princess and the Bodyguard (2023)

Lexi is devastated when asked to give up her life in New York to resume her secret identity of Royal Princess. Under the watchful eye of a handsome but infuriating bodyguard, will she fulfill her destiny and find love at the same time?

John Bradshaw

Ryan Bruce, Emily Alatalo, AnnaMaria Demara, David Pinard, Sarah Orenstein, Marcus Craig, Kevin Bundy, Gabriel Venneri, Alana Pancyr, Richard Waugh

tt19226340