The Perfect Girl (2017)

Yeh Hsin is a top student in criminal psychology while her father is a distinguished cardiologist. Her boyfriend, Lin Miao, is a young forensic specialist. Everything seems perfect for Yeh Hsin until human remains are discovered in her backyard one rainy night. Around the same time Yeh receives a mysterious letter warning her that her life is about to change drastically.

Remus Kam

Ray Chang, Tia Li, Tsu-wu Hsieh, Josie Leung, Hero Tai, Antony Kuo, Charlene An

