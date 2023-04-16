IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 605 users

Diterbitkan 21 October 2014

Oleh mamat

The Obscure Spring (2014)

Igor is a plumber; Pina serves coffee. It is winter and they both deeply desire each other, but they are not free. In trying to figure out how to realize their love, she decides to make a lion costume for her little son and he decides to buy a photocopying machine for his wife. Spring will come at last and with it the consummation of love, filling their lives with hope and sex.

Ernesto Contreras

José María Yázpik, Irene Azuela, Cecilia Suárez, Margarita Sanz, Marianna Burelli, Hayden Meyenberg

tt2360310