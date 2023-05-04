IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 3,203 users

The Northerners (1992)

A black comedy set in the 1960s in a small Netherlands community, populated by a cast of eccentrics, all of whom hold a range of sexual obsessions and frustrated desires.

Alex van Warmerdam

Jack Wouterse, Annet Malherbe, Rudolf Lucieer, Leonard Lucieer, Loes Wouterson, Alex van Warmerdam, Veerle Dobbelaere, Dary Some, Theo van Gogh, Jacques Commandeur, Loes Luca, Leny Breederveld, Olga Zuiderhoek, Cecile Heuer, Annemarie Blom, Beppie Melissen, Janni Goslinga, Victor Löw

tt0105019