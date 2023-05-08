IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 1,587 users

Diterbitkan 23 December 2015

The New Kid (2015)

Benoît, the new kid at school, is bullied by a gang of arrogant boys. Determined not to be pushed around, Benoît organizes a big party, but only three students turn up. What if this bunch of losers was to be the best gang ever?

Rudi Rosenberg, Lisa-Nina Rives, Natalie Engelstein

Réphaël Ghrenassia, Joshua Raccah, Géraldine Martineau, Guillaume Cloud-Roussel, Johanna Lindstedt, Max Boublil, Eythan Chiche, Iléana Courbey, Eddhy Dupont, Faustine de Maximy, David Sighicelli, Emmanuelle Fernandez, Jean-Pierre Vacher, Édith Le Merdy, Julien Leprovost, Grégoire Bonnet, Pierre Chevallier, Jan Debski

