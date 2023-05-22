  1. Home
  The Mystery of the Carpathian Sphinx (2014)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

4.6

/

10

from

45

users

Diterbitkan

02 September 2014

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Mystery of the Carpathian Sphinx (2014)

The concepts in this controversial film challenge modern theories regarding the origins of civilization and high culture. Neanderthal influence still exists today in our beliefs, myths, folklore, and religious practices. We modern humans are a mixture of Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon traits, but the latest discoveries explain more about the innovators responsible for laying the foundations of civilization. These are exciting, explosive ideas on human history, and our true human origins. Do we come from outer space?
Oana Ghiocel
Robert Schoch

Diterbitkan

Mei 22, 2023 5:10 pm

Durasi

