IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 45 users

Diterbitkan 02 September 2014

Oleh mamat

The Mystery of the Carpathian Sphinx (2014)

The concepts in this controversial film challenge modern theories regarding the origins of civilization and high culture. Neanderthal influence still exists today in our beliefs, myths, folklore, and religious practices. We modern humans are a mixture of Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon traits, but the latest discoveries explain more about the innovators responsible for laying the foundations of civilization. These are exciting, explosive ideas on human history, and our true human origins. Do we come from outer space?

Oana Ghiocel

Robert Schoch

tt4624308