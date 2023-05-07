IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 636 users

Diterbitkan 09 October 2015

Oleh mamat

The Murder Pact (2015)

Four friends at a prestigious university whose promising futures are jeopardized when they become connected to the accidental death of a classmate. When another student says she knows about their involvement, the friends panic and start to plot her murder.

Colin Theys

Alexa PenaVega, Beau Mirchoff, Renee Olstead, John Heard, Michael J. Willett, Sean Patrick Thomas, Ethan Phillips, Sara Kapner, Erica Tyree Snow, Bailey De Young, Christopher Cagle, J.P. Valenti, Anthony Del Negro, Marisa Valente, Roy Y. Chan, Bill Salvatore, Jesse Gabbard, Bérénice Achille, Connor Holden, Michelle Patnode, Hyten Davidson, Josh Mendez Sr., Zack Federici, Jamie Lee Petronis, Corey Scott Rutledge, Moe Brown, Ilan McDonald, Madeleine Dauer, Seth Hershman, Rebecca Maddy, Sebec Dillon, James Ward Jr., Murphy Betancourt, Chad Maura, Amy Melissa Bentley, Luis Antonio, Ashley Urbowicz, Monique Baxter, Hector Rio

tt4298966