IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 574 users

Diterbitkan 07 February 2004

Oleh mamat

The Locker (2004)

A group of teenagers unleash a curse when they use haunted public lockers in Shibuya. Supposedly, if you leave a gift in one of the lockers you will be lucky in love. However, the results are anything but lucky as a creepy female ghost with long black hair soon shows up to kill them off one by one.

Kei Horie

Asami Mizukawa, Chisato Morishita, Fumina Hara, Maki Horikita, Soko Wada, Mayuka Suzuki, Tomohisa Yuge, Tsugumi Shinohara

tt0475147