Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Japan

Sutradara

IMDb

4.9

/

10

from

315

users

Diterbitkan

07 February 2004

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Locker 2 (2004)

Seconds before Reika (from the first movie) dies, she gives the key to a coin locker to her pupil Ayano. After a hunt for the right coin locker, Ayano finally finds the right one but she soon realizes that some things should be left alone. When some other students at her school finds the coin locker, the curse begins once again. The long haired girl is once again out to get anyone who’s opened the coin locker.
Kei Horie
Maki Horikita, Fumina Hara, Akane Kimura, Kenichi Matsuyama, Asami Mizukawa, Chisato Morishita, Chiaki Ôta, Tomohisa Yuge, Shuji Kashiwabara, Yu Misaki, Megumi Yoshida

Diterbitkan

Mei 10, 2023 1:30 pm

Durasi

