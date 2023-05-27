IMDb 1.7 / 10 from 179 users

Diterbitkan 30 September 2022

Oleh LIN

The Invisible War (2022)

Inspired by a real-life story, a controversial narrative that relentlessly strikes against the entertainment industry. The film lays bare the machinery that propels mass entertainment and reveals the price people are ready to pay to succeed in that world.

Patryk Vega

Rafał Zawierucha, Anna Mucha, Justyna Karłowska

