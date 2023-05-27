Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Invisible War (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Poland
Bintang film
Anna Mucha,
Justyna Karłowska,
Rafał Zawierucha
Sutradara
Patryk Vega
IMDb
1.7/
10from
179users
Diterbitkan
30 September 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Invisible War (2022)
Inspired by a real-life story, a controversial narrative that relentlessly strikes against the entertainment industry. The film lays bare the machinery that propels mass entertainment and reveals the price people are ready to pay to succeed in that world.
Patryk Vega
Rafał Zawierucha, Anna Mucha, Justyna Karłowska
tt18342318