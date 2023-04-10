IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 1,030 users

The Initiation of Sarah (1978)

Shy misfit Sarah Goodwin has a secret gift: the ability to control — and destroy — with her mind. When Sarah goes off to college with her more outgoing and popular sister, Patty, their plans to join the most prestigious sorority on campus are scuttled by snobby president, Jennifer Lawrence. Separated from her sister, Sarah is taken in by a rival, less popular sorority, whose mysterious house mother, Mrs. Hunter, is harboring a secret of her own: a scheme to harness Sarah’s terrifying power for revenge. Betrayed by Patty, humiliated by Jennifer, it can only be a matter of time before Sorority Hell Week erupts in flame!

Robert Day

Kay Lenz, Shelley Winters, Tony Bill, Kathryn Grant, Morgan Fairchild, Morgan Brittany, Robert Hays, Tisa Farrow, Elizabeth Stack, Deborah Ryan, Nora Heflin, Talia Balsam, Michael Talbott, Jennifer Gay, Susan Duvall, Albert Owens, Debi Fries, Doug Davidson, Madelaine Kelley, Karen Purcill

