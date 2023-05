IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 1,024 users

Diterbitkan 12 August 1989

Oleh mamat

The Iceman Cometh (1989)

When 16th-century Ming guard Fong Sau-ching sets out to capture vicious rapist Feng San, both men end up falling into a glacier to be frozen in time. Thawed out by scientists over 300 years later, the confused guard must learn to cope with the modern world and continue in his quest to vanquish his opponent.

Clarence Yiu-leung Fok

Yuen Biao, Maggie Cheung, Yuen Wah, Tai Bo, Elvis Tsui, Anthony Wong Yiu-ming, Stanley Fung, Liu Wai-Hung, Lai Yin-Saan, Lam Chung, Wong Jing, Corey Yuen, Frankie Ng, Walter Tso Tat-Wah, Ka Lee, Hung San-Nam, Ann Mui Oi-Fong, Alvina Kong Yai-Yin, Sarah Lee Lai-Yui, Ng Man-Ling

tt0097618